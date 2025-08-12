Final 'planet parade' of 2025 appears this Sunday
What's the story
This Sunday, August 17, skywatchers will be treated to a rare celestial event: a 'planet parade.' Six of Earth's neighboring planets—Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune—will be visible together in the pre-dawn sky. The planetary parade will be highlighted from August 17-20. The planets have been visible in the morning sky for weeks, with Mercury joining to make it a six-planet event. The best time to view this spectacle will be about an hour before sunrise.
Stargazing advice
Best time to view the planets
This celestial display is visible from both hemispheres, offering a unique opportunity for skywatchers worldwide. For ideal conditions, find a location with a clear eastern horizon and minimal light pollution. Mercury, being the innermost planet, will be closest to the horizon. Uranus and Neptune will appear between Jupiter and Saturn in the sky, but their faintness requires optical aids for observation
Future alignments
Next planetary alignment will be in February 2026
The upcoming planetary parade is a rare event, with the next similar alignment not expected until February 2026. Therefore, it's an excellent opportunity for both amateur and seasoned astronomers to witness this celestial phenomenon.