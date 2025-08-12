The planetary parade will be visible from August 17-20

Final 'planet parade' of 2025 appears this Sunday

This Sunday, August 17, skywatchers will be treated to a rare celestial event: a 'planet parade.' Six of Earth's neighboring planets—Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune—will be visible together in the pre-dawn sky. The planetary parade will be highlighted from August 17-20. The planets have been visible in the morning sky for weeks, with Mercury joining to make it a six-planet event. The best time to view this spectacle will be about an hour before sunrise.