Apple iPhone 17 series launch in September: What to expect

Apple is all set to unveil its latest hardware at a special event on September 9. The tech giant is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series, along with new models of the Apple Watch and AirPods. The upcoming iPhone lineup will include four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air. Rumors suggest that these devices could feature larger screens, improved cameras, and a new rear design.

Design overhaul iPhone 17 could get a major redesign The iPhone 17 is rumored to get a major redesign, closely resembling the Pro models. It could sport a slightly larger 6.3-inch screen and a high-refresh-rate display, going up from the current 60Hz to a smooth 120Hz. The front camera could be upgraded to 24MP, while new color options like purple and green are also expected.

Pro enhancements iPhone 17 Pro might come with a new rear design The iPhone 17 Pro is said to come with major improvements on its rear side. Conceptual renders show a rectangular bar housing three rear cameras, extending from one edge of the device to another. The flash, light sensor, and microphone would be placed on the far right side. The Apple logo is said to be centered for aesthetic purposes where the MagSafe charger usually goes.

Power boost Pricing and availability of iPhone 17 Pro models The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be slightly thicker than its predecessor, possibly to accommodate a bigger battery. This would be a major improvement in terms of power. The standard iPhone 17 is expected to cost around $800, while the Pro model could cost around $999 to $1,050, and the Pro Max models could be priced at about $1,250.

New addition Thinnest iPhone ever, the iPhone Air Apple is also rumored to be launching its thinnest phone ever, the iPhone Air, which could replace the Plus model. The device would be just 5.5mm thick and sport a 6.6-inch screen. However, it is expected to have only one rear camera lens and possibly no speaker at the bottom due to space constraints. The iPhone Air could cost around $950 and come in black, silver, and light gold colors.

Watch upgrades Apple Watch Ultra 3 to get blood pressure monitoring features The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to get major upgrades such as faster charging speeds, 5G support, and satellite connectivity. A bigger display is also on the cards. Both Ultra 3 and Series 11 could get blood pressure monitoring capabilities, alerting users if their levels are too high or low. However, these features may be delayed for further tweaks and may not ship with the new-generation wearables.