Next Article
Microsoft 365 apps now available on Windows 11 taskbar
Starting August 12, Microsoft is rolling out fresh taskbar apps for Microsoft 365 users on Windows 11.
These lightweight tools let you jump straight into key features—like the People app for checking org charts or pinging teammates through Teams, calls, or email, and the File Search app to quickly find docs on OneDrive or SharePoint—all right from your taskbar.
Calendar app gives a quick peek at upcoming events
The new Calendar app gives you a quick peek at upcoming events so you can stay on top of meetings and deadlines.
These apps are now live for all Microsoft 365 business users. They'll auto-install as long as Microsoft 365 apps are installed on a Windows 11 system (but IT admins can manage this), and you're free to turn off auto-launch if that's more your style.