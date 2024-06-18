In brief Simplifying... In brief NASA estimates there could be trillions of Earth-like planets that may support life, though the nearest ones are thousands of light years away.

The Perseverance Rover is currently exploring Mars's Jezero Crater, collecting samples to determine if life ever existed there.

In preparation for a return mission in the 2030s, NASA is partnering with Firebird Diagnostics, a company specializing in synthetic alien DNA, to aid in the search for Martian life.

Nearest potentially habitable planets are thousands of light years away: NASA chief

Are we alone? NASA estimates trillions of Earth-like planets

By Mudit Dube 05:30 pm Jun 18, 2024

What's the story NASA scientists have made a remarkable revelation, estimating that at least a trillion Earth-like planets in the universe could potentially support life. This revelation is fueling NASA's ongoing mission to explore the cosmos and determine if we are alone in the universe. "We're not just returning to the Moon for the sake of it. We're going back to gain new knowledge, paving the way for future missions to Mars and beyond," stated NASA administrator Bill Nelson.

'Nearest potentially habitable planets are thousands of light years away'

"Even traveling at the speed of light, the nearest potentially habitable planets are thousands of light years away," Nelson explained. "If you ask me if there are aliens on Earth, I don't think so, though I can't be certain. I don't believe the US government is concealing anything," he said. "But if you ask if there's life elsewhere in the cosmos, our NASA scientists estimate there are at least a trillion possibilities of planets like Earth that could support life."

Perseverance rover's role in NASA's extraterrestrial life search

The Perseverance Rover, currently investigating Mars's Jezero Crater, a former lake bed, is central to NASA's efforts. Scientists are hopeful that this area may have harbored life in its distant past. The rover is collecting samples and creating core samples using a drill, which are then sealed in titanium tubes. "We are currently figuring out how to retrieve these samples and bring them back to Earth to determine if life ever existed there," Nelson explained.

NASA's collaboration with Firebird Diagnostics

NASA is working with companies like Firebird Diagnostics, to strategize for a return mission projected for the 2030s. Firebird Diagnostics specializes in synthetic alien DNA, aiding NASA's search for Martian life by exploring potential forms of alternative DNA. "One of NASA's goals is to determine whether we are alone in the universe," said Firebird Diagnostics Founder Steven Benner. The synthetic DNA developed by Firebird Diagnostics also has applications in detecting diseases like COVID-19, cancer, and HIV.