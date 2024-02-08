The project requires funding of $8-11 billion

Mars Sample Return mission faces uncertainty due to NASA layoffs

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:34 pm Feb 08, 202412:34 pm

What's the story NASA's Mars Sample Return mission, which aims to bring back samples collected by the Perseverance rover, is in trouble. It is facing challenges due to expected budget cuts and massive layoffs at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The lab has already axed 530 employees and 40 contractors (8% percent of its workforce). JPL director Laurie Leshin said, "These are necessary adjustments that will enable us to adhere to our budget allocation while continuing our important work for NASA and our nation."

Problems

Independent review board criticizes MSR mission

In 2023, an independent review board criticized the MSR mission for having an "unrealistic" budget, a highly complex mission design, and significant management failures. Its report stated that there was a "near-zero probability" of the mission's components coming together in time for a launch in 2028. Although scientists believe that the MSR could provide immense scientific value and help advance humanity's search for signs of life in the solar system, the mission has struggled to convince lawmakers of its importance.

Costs

The project needs funding of $8-11 billion

MSR's troubles began when NASA started its layoffs at JPL last month. At that time, JPL terminated the services of 100 contractors and also put in a hiring freeze. Now, it has become even more difficult to convince lawmakers, to fork out an astronomical sum between $8 billion and $11 billion on the project.

Workings

MSR mission's plan and progress

The MSR mission, a collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), involves sending samples collected by NASA's Perseverance rover back into Mars's orbit using a new lander. A separate spacecraft would then retrieve the samples and send them back to Earth by the mid-2030s. Since landing on Mars in February 2021, Perseverance has gathered just over 24 rock samples and sealed them within tubes. This makes them ready for their eventual return to Earth.

Request

Lawmakers urge NASA to stop JPL layoffs

According to the LA Times, California lawmakers have been urging NASA to stop the ongoing layoffs at JPL. A bipartisan group signed a letter protesting the agency's decision to cut spending prior to finalizing the budget. While JPL awaits the final budget decision, Leshin argued that "we must streamline our operations" to still "deliver on our current missions, including MSR." The future of MSR mission remains uncertain as adjustments are made to deal with the reduced workforce and budget limitations.