What is Starlink's direct-to-cell service, launching next year

Oct 22, 2023

Service will directly link to your smartphone without needing any external hardware

In August 2022, SpaceX and T-Mobile partnered to provide coverage from space with direct-to-cell connectivity. Now, reports have said the service will debut in 2024 with a phased introduction of features. It will initially support only texting as a trial on smartphones to address any issues. Then, in 2025, SpaceX intends to expand its offerings to include voice and data services and IoT functions. Its primary objective is to provide connectivity to areas that are currently underserved.

Operational mechanism of service

SpaceX will launch a constellation of satellites that will beam signals down to Earth. T-Mobile, among other carriers, will then use these signals to provide coverage to its customers. The service is still in the development phase, but it has the potential to revolutionize the way we access the internet. By providing coverage from space, SpaceX and its partner carriers will be able to connect people in even the most remote areas of the world.

SpaceX aims to boost launches in 2024

SpaceX is reportedly increasing its satellite launch frequency to provide direct-to-cell satellite connectivity for regular, unmodified cellphones through its Starlink satellite network. The company plans to initiate 100 flights within the next two-and-a-half months and then 144 missions in 2024. A SpaceX representative informed Ars Technica, "We're also going to look at direct-to-cell communications with Starlink, and that's a key feature that gets added next year with those 144 flights."

Initial public launch and satellite LTE service

As mentioned previously, the first public release of the Starlink direct-to-cell service is scheduled for 2024 with a text-only facility, while the full-speed satellite LTE service, delivering speeds up to 2Mbps, is set to launch in 2025. LTE services will necessitate physically larger satellites, which should be launched next year through the SpaceX Starship vehicle. Meanwhile, SpaceX has developed "intermediate" sized units capable of flying on Falcon 9 rockets.

Partnerships and coverage limitations

T-Mobile's most popular plans will qualify for Starlink connectivity at no extra cost, while subscribers on more affordable plans might have to pay an additional fee for access. Starlink has also teamed up with carriers in other regions. However, the only confirmed launch schedule is from T-Mobile. It's important to note that Starlink's coverage will be limited to land, lakes, and coastal waters; users seeking internet access in the open ocean will need to subscribe to Starlink's maritime service.