NASA-SpaceX Crew-7 embarks on six-month mission to the ISS

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 26, 2023 | 02:30 pm 2 min read

The mission features astronauts from NASA, ESA, JAXA, and Roscosmos

SpaceX's Crew-7 mission has finally been launched. The mission featuring a diverse team of astronauts from NASA, ESA, JAXA, and Roscosmos, embarked on a 30-hour journey to the International Space Station (ISS). The crew, consisting of Jasmin Moghbeli, Andreas Mogensen, Satoshi Furukawa, and Konstantin Borisov, will conduct scientific investigations and maintain the station as part of Expeditions 69 and 70.

The mission was supposed to launch yesterday

This mission marks the most global crew to fly with SpaceX, showcasing the collaborative nature of the ISS program. Each astronaut represents their respective space agency's contribution to the partnership. The launch was delayed by a day to allow SpaceX and NASA more time to analyze a component of the Crew Dragon's environmental control and life support system (ECLSS).

Crew-7 will arrive at ISS tomorrow

Upon arrival at the ISS on August 27 (Sunday) at 8:50am EDT (6:20pm IST), the Crew-7 astronauts will join the existing crew members for a handover period. This will ensure a smooth transition and allow the new team to become familiar with their responsibilities before Crew-6 undocks five days later.

ISS marks 23 years of global partnership

As the ISS approaches its 23rd year of continued human presence, this mission demonstrates the ongoing commitment of international partners to maintain and expand the orbiting lab. The Crew-7 mission is a testament to the power of global collaboration in advancing space exploration and scientific research.

