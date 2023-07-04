Technology

Sun expels X-class solar flare causing radio blackouts in US

Sun expels X-class solar flare causing radio blackouts in US

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 04, 2023 | 05:33 pm 3 min read

X-class is the most intense category of solar flares (Photo credit: NASA/SDO)

The Sun erupted in a powerful solar flare on July 2. According to NASA, it was an X-class solar flare, which is the most powerful category of flares the Sun emits. The recent eruption wreaked a bit of havoc, which most solar flares invariably do. It caused a temporary radio blackout in the western US and the Pacific Ocean.

Why does this story matter?

Just two weeks ago, on June 20, the Sun unleashed an X-class solar flare, and now we are seeing another one of similar intensity. There is a reason behind the heightened solar activity reported in recent months. This is because the Sun is heading toward the peak of its 11-year solar cycle, called solar maximum, expected to occur sometime in mid-2025.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy from the Sun

Solar flares are intense bursts of energy and radiation from the Sun. They fall under five classes: A, B, C, M, and X. Each category is subdivided into 9 classes with 10-fold energy across each one. The recent flare, ranked as X1.0, ionized the Earth's upper atmosphere, obstructing the relay of radio signals across the part of the Earth that was facing the Sun.

The flare arose from an active sunspot called AR 3354

July 2's powerful solar flare was seen coming from an active sunspot region called AR 3354. Sunspots are darker areas on the Sun's surface, containing strong magnetic fields. They are cooler than the surroundings.

July 2's solar flare had a relatively mild impact

The impact that the recent solar flare caused—the brief radio wave blackout—is less significant than what solar flares are capable of. For one, it was not accompanied by coronal mass ejections (CME), which are enormous expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun's outer atmosphere, called the corona. Fortunately, July 2's eruption subsided without causing any further impact.

Powerful solar flares can interfere with communication systems

Solar activity can have a number of other effects, apart from radio blackouts. An intense solar flare can interfere with satellite and navigation signals. It can affect power grids and even poses a threat to spacecraft and astronauts. In 1859, solar activity lead to a major catastrophe, called the Carrington Event. A solar storm resulting from a CME caused large-scale collapse of telegraph systems.

Sun produced more than 160 sunspots in June

July 2's solar flare is another evidence of the upcoming solar maximum. As the Sun edges toward the peak of its solar activity, it is known to expel solar flares and eruptions. The sunspots are also known to increase. According to the Royal Observatory of Belgium, the Sun produced more than 160 sunspots in June, reaching the highest average in 21 years.

Recent studies show solar maximum may occur earlier than predicted

More sunspots simply translate to more eruptions from the Sun. What astronomers are particularly concerned about is that the Sun is becoming more active than what has been predicted. Recent research also suggests that the solar maximum may happen in 2024, a year earlier than original estimates. This sparks concern about adverse space weather in the coming months.

Take a look at the recent solar flare