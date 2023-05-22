Technology

What is Earthshine and when to watch it

What is Earthshine and when to watch it

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 22, 2023, 04:42 pm 2 min read

Earthshine is generally brightest between April and June (Photo credit: NASA)

The Moon is currently in its "waxing crescent" phase. You may have noticed that the unlit portion of the Moon has a faint shine, making it appear like the "ghostly version" of a full moon. This is what's called the Earthshine. If the weather permits you will be able to capture spectacular views of Earthshine today and tomorrow.

Why does this story matter?

The recent months have been a particularly exciting time for stargazers. From the first lunar eclipse of the year to the Aquarids Eta meteor shower, we have seen quite a few stunning celestial events.

You might not want to miss the upcoming opportunity to see Earthshine especially since it is said to be the best time of the year to view it.

What exactly is Earthshine?

In simple words, Earthshine refers to the subtle light that illuminates the usually unlit portion of the Moon. It is the faint glow seen on the darkened portion of the crescent Moon. But what's causing this phenomenon? Also called Da Vinci glow or ashen glow, Earthshine is caused when sunlight that reflects off Earth's surface is again reflected back onto the Moon.

What is the best time to view Earthshine?

Earthshine is most visible when the Moon is at its waxing or waning crescent phase. During the crescent phase, the illuminated portion of the Moon is slimmer, which allows a larger portion of the darkened Moon to be illuminated by Earthshine. Although it does occur at other times of the year, Earthshine is the generally brightest between April and June, according to NASA.

How to watch Earthshine?

The best time to watch Earthshine will be an hour after sunset today and tomorrow, provided the skies are clear. You will not need any special equipment to view the event. On May 23, the crescent Moon will lie between Venus and the Pollux star, and Mars will be seen just to the left of this grouping.