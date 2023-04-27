Technology

First lunar eclipse of 2023: When and how to watch

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 27, 2023, 01:28 pm 2 min read

The lunar eclipse will occur on May 5 (Photo credit: NASA)

We just witnessed the first solar eclipse of 2023 and now we will get to see the first lunar eclipse of this year on May 5. It will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning the faint outer part of the Earth's shadow will be cast on the Moon. This type of lunar eclipse might be hard to observe. Here's why.

When does a lunar eclipse occur?

Lunar eclipses occur during the full moon phase. During these events, the Earth slides itself between the Moon and the Sun, and our planet's shadow falls on the Moon's surface. According to NASA, there are three types of lunar eclipses: total, partial, and penumbral. In a total lunar eclipse, the Moon falls under the inner part of Earth's shadow, or what's called the umbra.

A penumbral lunar eclipse is hard to observe

During a partial lunar eclipse, only a part of the Moon is shrouded by Earth's shadow and hence the name. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon travels through Earth's penumbra or the faint outer portion of the planet's shadow. The Moon will dim only slightly. Hence, the Moon's glow will not be affected much and the eclipse will be hard to observe.

When to watch the event?

According to TimeandDate, the penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean. On May 5, the eclipse will start at 8:41pm IST and will reach its peak at 10:52pm IST. It will end at 1:01am IST on May 6. The lunar eclipse will last for four hours and 20 minutes.

Will it be visible in India?

Sadly, the penumbral lunar eclipse will not be visible in India. But you can watch the live stream of the event. Also, it's safe to watch a lunar eclipse without any protective aid.

Will we see another lunar eclipse this year?

We will get to see another lunar eclipse this year on October 28. It will be a partial eclipse. The next time a penumbral lunar eclipse will occur is on March 25, 2024. We will have to wait a lot longer to see a total lunar eclipse. It will occur only in March 2025. The last time we saw one was in November 2022.