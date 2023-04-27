Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for April 27: Check today's rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 27, 2023, 10:28 am 2 min read

The exclusive rewards can be purchased using real money as well (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure battle royale game. In order to eliminate monotony and retain players, the creators of the game provide several exclusive rewards every day. Players who are unwilling to purchase the additional in-game items using real money can access the in-game collectibles for free, by means of redeem codes. Here's how to redeem the codes.



The additional in-game items come in handy during combat and help the players improve their gaming strategies.

Free Fire MAX is currently available only on the Android version in India. The game has scored a favorable rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store and has clocked well over 100 million downloads.

Each redeem code is accessible only once

There are a couple of rules to be followed in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric redeem codes expire 12-18 hours after release. Further, the codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website. Players can redeem as many codes as they wish to but each code can be accessed only once.

Check out the codes for April 27

Here are the codes for today: B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, SARG-886A-V5GR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V. WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-WFNP-P956, ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, FF10-617K-GUF9. MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5. FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF11-DAKX-4WHV.

Here's how you can redeem the codes

First, head to the official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Using your registered Apple, Google, Twitter, Facebook, Huawei, or VK credentials, log in to your account. Now, copy and paste a redeem code into the text field and click 'Confirm' and then select 'Ok.' The associated reward will be delivered to your in-game mail section after every successful redemption.

