Technology

Asteroid-bound CubeSat loses contact after separating from NASA's Artemis 1

Asteroid-bound CubeSat loses contact after separating from NASA's Artemis 1

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 26, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

NASA's NEA Scout will also demonstrate solar sail technology (Photo credit: NASA)

Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEA Scout), a shoebox-size asteroid explorer, was one among the 10 payloads on the Artemis 1 mission. According to NASA, the Scout successfully separated and deployed from the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket but has not established contact with the spacecraft as yet. The space agency, along with several ground-based observatories, is actively working to contact the silent asteroid explorer.

Why does this story matter?

Artemis 1, an uncrewed test flight of the Orion spacecraft and the SLS rocket, took to space on November 16. It made its closest approach to the Moon on November 21.

Sadly, NASA has not been able to get in touch with NEA Scout.

Scout's target is a 60-foot asteroid dubbed 2020 GE, which is classified as a Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA).

Ground-based observatories are also on the lookout for Scout

"Teams continue working to initiate contact with NEA Scout. If the spacecraft is listening and successfully opened its sail, it could be seen from telescopes on Earth," said NASA. "Several ground-based observatories are attempting to look for NEA Scout and share data, which will be invaluable in helping determine the spacecraft's status."

NEA Scout will also demonstrate solar sail technology

Apart from exploring asteroid 2020 GE, NEA Scout will demonstrate solar sail technology for future deep space missions. "When released from its dispenser after launch, the spacecraft will use stainless steel alloy booms to unfurl a solar sail that will expand from a small package to sail about the size of a racquetball court, or 925 square feet," explained NASA.

Asteroids measuring 330 feet or lesser have not been explored

Asteroids ranging 330 feet or lesser have not been explored until now and that's what's unique about NEA Scout. If it is recovered, it will become NASA's first solar sail to leave Earth's orbit and if it reaches its target 2020 GE, the 60-foot space rock will become the smallest asteroid to have ever been visited by a spacecraft.