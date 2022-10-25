Technology

'Taste of Space' to get more star-studded with celebrity chefs

Celebrity chefs will cook alongside veteran astronauts (Photo credit: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex)

NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) is not alien to stars. However, at this year's "Taste of Space" event, the KSC will play host to some different stars: celebrity chefs! Rocco DiSpirito, Duff Goldman, and Marc Murphy, three of who's who in the culinary world, will demonstrate their cooking skills on November 4 at Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, KSC's newest attraction.

Space is magnificent and eye-opening. For astronauts, however, it can be lonely.

Life up there is often flavorless. To keep an astronaut going, there must be more stimulants and flavors. And food provides both.

Space food has now evolved from cubes and tubes. The "Taste of Space" event is a good chance to bring normal people closer to life up there.

"Taste of Space: Celebrity Edition" will take place on the main floor of Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex on November 4 from 6:00 pm EDT (3:30 am IST) to 10:30 pm EDT (8:00 am IST). Guests will be able to enjoy the culinary event while mingling with cutting-edge innovations in space exploration. Attendees will be served samples of the dishes by chefs, too.

DiSpirito is a James Beard Award winner and has appeared in multiple shows, such as Restaurant Divided. Goldman is a star baker, while Murphy is one of New York's most celebrated chefs and a judge on the show Chopped. They will cook alongside veteran astronauts Bruce Melnick, Scott Altman, and Sandra Magnus. Goldman's out-of-this-world dessert "Ace of Cakes" will end the event.

This year's "Taste of Space" won't be limited to sampling dishes by celebrity chefs. The event's $175/person ticket will also get the attendees two alcoholic drink tickets, photographs with astronauts, a collectible event lapel pin, and a commemorative piece signed by chefs and astronauts. There's also a special $499 ticket that offers dinner cooked by chefs and autograph opportunities with both chefs and astronauts.