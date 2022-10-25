Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for October 25?

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for October 25?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 25, 2022, 10:34 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game with friends sounds exciting, but employing the regular strategies and routine in-game items may make the gameplay monotonous. In order to keep players engaged, the creators of Free Fire MAX generate free redeem codes on a daily basis to provide access to a variety of exclusive in-game collectibles. These in-game supplies can also be purchased using real money.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is currently banned by the Indian government.

The redeemable codes unlock free access to exclusive in-game rewards, including diamonds, skin, protective gear, pets, loot crates, and other royale vouchers.

Such bonus supplies improve players' performance during the game and propel them to greater heights on the scoreboard.

Rules The codes are invalid after 12-18 hours

Players must comply with certain rules to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Each player can claim multiple codes but each code can be used only once. These 12-digit codes must be claimed through the official rewards redemption website within 12 to 18 hours. The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers.

Codes Here are the codes for October 25

Check out the Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. October 25. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, V427-K98R-UCHZ,MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. NPYF-ATT3-HGSO, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX. WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, FECM-CPSG-C9XZ. 6KWM-FJVM-OQYG, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, FFCM-CPSU-YUY7E, UVX9-PYZV-54AC. 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, TDK4-JWN6-RD6, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48. HHNA-T6VK-O9R7, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ. 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, XUW3-FNK7-AV8N, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU.

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Head to the game's official redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any of the alphanumeric redeem codes in the text box and tap "Confirm." You will be notified of a successful redemption. The free rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.