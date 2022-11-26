Technology

Realme 10 Pro series launching in India on December 8

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 26, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has officially confirmed that its 10 Pro series will arrive in India on December 8. The launch event will start at 12:30 pm and will be live-streamed through the brand's official YouTube channel. The line-up is expected to start at around Rs. 20,000 and it should include standard 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ models.

Realme has recently launched the 10 Pro series in China. Following the launch in the home country, the brand is now bringing its latest numbered series of smartphones to India. The devices will succeed the Realme 9 series, which is quite popular in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment. The Realme 10 Pro+ will be the first phone in India to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset.

The 10 Pro+ gets an in-display fingerprint scanner

The Reame 10 Pro and Pro+ offer a top-centered punch-hole cut-out. The Pro model comes with a 2D frame design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Pro+ variant gets curved edges and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Pro and Pro+ devices pack 6.7-inch LCD and AMOLED screens, respectively, with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The latter boasts 2,160Hz PWM dimming.

The devices feature a 108MP primary camera

The Realme 10 Pro has a 108MP (f/1.75) main camera with Samsung HM6 sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait camera. The 10 Pro+ has a similar setup with an additional 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, both phones offer a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

A 5,000mAh battery fuels the handsets

The Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ are powered by Snapdragon 695 5G and Dimensity 1080 chipsets, respectively. They come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The devices boot Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. Under the hood, they house a 5,000mAh battery, where the Pro model supports 33W fast-charging, and the Pro+ offers 67W fast-charging.

Realme 10 Pro series: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ models in India will be revealed at the time of their launch on December 8. However, the line-up is said to start at around Rs. 20,000 in the country.