Meet Platfom, Reliance Jio and Rolling Stone's new short-video app

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 25, 2022, 07:48 pm 2 min read

The service will send out invites to the first 100 members (Photo credit: Jio)

Telecom giant Reliance Jio, in collaboration with Rolling Stone India and Creativeland Asia, has developed a short-video app called 'Platfom.' The app is designed for content creators across various sectors, including actors, musicians, fashion designers, dancers, and comedians. The first 100 members can join only on an invite basis and they will get a golden tick on their profiles.

Why does this story matter?

The country's largest service provider has decided to join the community of short-video apps. Apps like TikTok and Instagram, have already established their presence in this sector and we can only wait to see how well Jio's app performs against its competitors.

Platfom does have a different approach, but only time can tell if the new app can sustain the competition.

First 100 members can join only on basis of invites

The first 100 members on Platfom will be enrolled on an invite-only basis. They will get a golden check mark on their profiles. These members can send out invitations to other creators to sign up via the referral program and will be the first to preview the release of new features added to the app. The user community will gradually expand to different creators.

Platfom follows an "organic" approach to encourage content creators

Now, Platfom is different from other short-video apps. It does not work on the popular "paid promotions" policy. Instead, the service allows users to grow through "ranks and reputation." Silver, blue, and red ticks will be provided on the basis of the creator's "fanbase and content engagement." This form of "organic" approach would allow creators to monetize their talent in the long run.

There will be a "Book Now" option on the creators' profiles which would allow fans, brands, and other artists to directly interact with the creator and for shows, gigs, collaborations, and other such partnerships.

Platfom can potentially "disrupt short-form social media"

"Platfom is all set to disrupt short-form social media for entertainers and creators," said Sajan Raj Kurup, founder of Platfom and Chairman of Creativeland Asia Group. "We are excited to move the creator economy needle from "watch me" to "book me." It has several intelligent monetization features coming soon to help entertainers and creators monetize their skills and talent like never before."