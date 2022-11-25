Technology

Sony PlayStation 6 will be released after 2027

Sony PlayStation 6 will be released after 2027

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 25, 2022, 07:09 pm 2 min read

CoD and other Activision games will be available on PlayStation only until 2027, claims Sony (Photo credit: Unsplash)

Sony's PlayStation 6 won't launch anytime before 2027, according to the company's official document. The information listed in the document reveals that the brand also seems concerned about Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The document has now been made public for review as part of the UK's Competition and Markets Authority's ongoing investigation into the proposed Microsoft-Activision merger, which Sony is against.

Why does this story matter?

Microsoft has acquired Activision Blizzard in a staggering $68.7 billion deal. However, the acquisition is subject to regulatory review. Sony fears that Microsoft will limit Activision's games to PlayStation once the deal closes. And now, in one of the documents filed by the company in the UK case, Sony has revealed that the next-generation gaming console is expected to arrive sometime after 2027.

Sony generally launches new-generation consoles every 7 years

Sony's existing PS5 console was launched seven years after the PS4. Hence, when Sony said it would release PS6 in 2027, it was understandable. But the new document, which has been partially redacted now, states that PS6 is planned for release after 2027, breaking the seven-year cycle. Meanwhile, Sony is said to be working on PS5 Slim and PS5 with a detachable disc drive.

Sony is concerned over Microsoft's intention to acquire Activision

Sony claims that Microsoft had "offered to continue making Activision's games available on PlayStation only until 2027." But by the time the company launches its next-generation console, the PS6, it would have lost access to popular gaming titles like Call of Duty and other Activision games. Lack of support for these games would impact the sale of PS6 and that is what worries Sony.

Microsoft is promising a decade-long offer for Call of Duty

Microsoft claims it is promising Sony and regulators that Call of Duty would remain available on PlayStation for a longer duration than currently anticipated. The company claims that it has made a 10-year Call of Duty offer to Sony.