Elon Musk to launch Twitter's new multicolored verification next week

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 25, 2022, 05:40 pm 2 min read

Twitter will have three different check marks

Twitter's new verification system is coming back. This time with more colors. Elon Musk has announced that the platform's revamped verification system is launching next Friday (December 2). Instead of just blue and gray check marks, there will be a golden-colored check mark as well. The Twitter Blue verified program was paused earlier this month after imposters ran riot on the platform.

Why does this story matter?

The long wait for Twitter's verification system will end soon. Once a simple blue tick-base system, it will now have check marks of three different colors. It certainly makes things complicated. The pertinent question, however, is will the new system address the bots issue on Twitter. To understand that, we'll have to wait for another week.

New verification system will have 3 tiers

Twitter will have three tier verification system starting next week. Different tiers will have different colored check marks. Government officials will get gray check marks, maybe similar to the "official" tag it is currently testing. Individuals will be the recipients of the blue tick, whether they are celebrities or not. Gold, the new addition, will be reserved for companies.

Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week.



Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.



Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Every account will be authenticated before check mark activation

Musk had an interesting tidbit to share about the new verification system. According to him, before a check mark is activated, the account will be manually authenticated. That is going to be a painstaking process. Especially considering twitter's reduced workforce and how Twitter Blue is supposed to work. Maybe, Musk has more in store for us regarding authentication.

Individuals will be able to add tiny secondary logos

Musk reiterated that all individuals will have the same blue tick. This means legacy accounts and those individuals who pay $8 for Twitter Blue will have the same check mark. He said, "what constitutes notable is otherwise too subjective." Musk added that individuals can have secondary tiny logos which show the organizations they belong to. The organization will have to verify this though.