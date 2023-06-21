Technology

Sun lashes out powerful X-class solar flare: What is it

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 21, 2023 | 01:34 pm 2 min read

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy from the Sun. Representative image (Photo credit: NASA)

The Sun expelled a strong solar flare on June 20. This powerful event was captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which regularly monitors the Sun. The solar flare was seen coming from the sunspot AR3341, a dark patch on the Sun that originated over a region with powerful magnetic fields. But what are solar flares and are they dangerous? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

Eruptions from the Sun are frequently being reported of late. The reason is that the Sun is heading toward the peak of its current 11-year solar cycle, which scientists predict will occur sometime in 2024. Meanwhile, heightened solar activity is something we can expect to hear more about in the coming months.

First, what are solar flares?

To begin with, solar flares are powerful bursts of energy from the Sun that release energy, light, and high-energy particles into space, according to NASA. Broadly speaking, solar flares fall under five main classes: A, B, C, M, and X. Each category is further subdivided from 1-9 and there is a 10-fold increase in energy across each of the classes.

X-class denotes the most intense solar flares

X-class denotes the most intense solar flares, while A-class flares rank the weakest. Interestingly, the solar flare observed on June 20 is classified as an X1.0 flare, where the number denotes the strength of the eruption.

What effect do solar flares have?

Solar flares and eruptions can impact the modern technology we have come to rely on. These eruptions from the Sun can affect high-frequency (HF) radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals. They can even pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts. However, on Earth, we are protected from the effects of solar flares, thanks to the planet's magnetic field and atmosphere.

June 20's solar flare reportedly caused a radio blackout

The powerful X-class solar flare on June 20 had its effects. This eruption caused a brief radio blackout over North America, as per spaceweather.com. In addition, a bright and fast-moving Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), often associated with solar flares, was spotted erupting from the same sunspot. However, it is not expected to strike Earth but could reach Venus and Mars in the coming days.

Take a look at the flare expelled on June 20