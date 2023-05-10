Technology

Ax-2 mission astronauts will grow first stem cells in space

Ax-2 mission astronauts will grow first stem cells in space

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 10, 2023, 11:45 am 3 min read

The Ax-2 mission will launch no earlier than May 21. Representative image (Photo credit: ESA)

For the first time, stem cells will be grown in space, by astronauts flying to the International Space Station (ISS) on Axiom Space's Ax-2 mission, which is scheduled to launch on May 21. Specifically, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) will be tested, which are cells that can self-renew and develop into the three primary groups of cells that constitute a human body.

What are iPSCs?

iPSCs are derived from adult cells and are reprogrammed by inducing genes and factors to reach a state called "pluripotency," according to NCBI. In pluripotent state, cells can be developed into virtually any cell type present in the human body. This property makes these stem cells important for developing tailored medical treatments. For instance, iPSCs can be developed into neurons to treat neurological disorders.

Why do scientists want to grow stem cells in space?

Scientists want to investigate the effect low gravity conditions in space will have on iPSCs. "A major issue with producing iPSCs on Earth may involve gravity-induced tension, which makes it hard for cells to expand and grow," as per Cedars-Sinai. In low-gravity environments, like the ISS which orbits Earth at an altitude of around 408km, the "gravity-induced tension" might not be a barrier.

'Gravity pulls pluripotent stem cells toward Earth'

"Gravity constantly pulls these pluripotent stem cells toward Earth, putting pressure on them and providing a stimulus to start turning into other cell types, but in microgravity, that effect will no longer be there," said Clive Svendsen, the mission's co-principle investigator. In space, scientists can test if the stem cells will grow faster, have lesser genetic mutations, and remain in a pluripotent state.

Mission will help understand space irradiation effects on health

"Understanding how iPSCs grow in space will help us understand some of the effects of space flight and space irradiation on human health and perhaps lead to better ways to manufacture large numbers of cells in the absence of gravity," Svendsen claimed.

The Ax-2 mission is expected to launch on May 21

The Ax-2 mission is set to launch no earlier than May 21. If everything goes well, the Ax-2 crew will fly in a Dragon spacecraft aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A week before launch, a team from Cedars-Sinai will arrive at the Kennedy Space Center to prepare and load stem cells onto the Dragon spacecraft.

Ax-2 will be the second private mission for Axiom Space

Ax-2 will be the second mission that Texas-based Axiom Space is sending to the ISS. The company launched its first mission to the space station, Ax-1, in April 2022. It was the first all-private astronaut mission to the ISS. The company is also developing several space station modules which will be sent to the ISS in the coming years.