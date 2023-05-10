Technology

Free Fire MAX's May 10 codes: How to redeem rewards

Free Fire MAX's May 10 codes: How to redeem rewards

Written by Akash Pandey May 10, 2023, 10:23 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program improves the battle royale gaming experience by allowing gamers to unlock a variety of exclusive supplies. The additional rewards raise players' score standings and performance. The redeemable codes, which are released on a daily basis, can be useful for those who are reluctant to spend real money on in-game items. Check out today's codes.

Why does this story matter?

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX with cosmetic upgrades in September 2021.

The game quickly witnessed a rise in popularity in India's Android ecosystem. It has also surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, in a very short duration.

Now, to appreciate players, creators offer redeemable codes on a regular basis, helping them grab a range of in-game items free of cost.

A gamer can redeem each code just once

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, individuals must access the rewards redemption page with their official login credentials. Guest IDs are not accepted for redeeming codes. Additionally, only the players on Indian servers can claim the codes. Each alphanumeric character set can be redeemed once per gamer. The 12-digit codes should be accessed within 12-18 hours of publishing.

Check out the codes for May 10

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. May 10 can help players obtain protective gear, reward points, loot crates, royale vouchers, diamonds, outfits, pets, skins, and more. FFS4RGRFT6HGYK, FIUJLOU90OLKTJR, F6HYBDR449345TY, FTJY89UOPI0LMFN. FDFHTHFTYJHGYUJ, FESRTAQR26EDC3V, F4BRHFJGUVYTGFS, FEVBRNJTIYUGHVB. FNDRJTYMHVJUDYE, FTGRVBTNMGHBKV, FUYDTGRBTNYMHK, FUJVTFYJHFTYHTF. FH6RT6HTYHNTFYR, V427K98RUCHZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFAC2YXE6RF2. FFCMCPSBN9CU, FFBBCVQZ4MWA, BR43FMAPYEZZ, NPYFATT3HGSQ. FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH, FFCMCPSEN5MX. HNC95435FAGJ.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the official rewards redemption website for Free Fire MAX at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Log in using your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK account credentials. Now, enter a code into the text box and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." For each successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the game's notification/mail panel.

Here are some alternatives to Free Fire MAX

If Free Fire MAX isn't your cup of tea, there are a handful of other battle royale titles to try. The list includes Apex Legends Mobile, BGMI, Call of Duty, New State Mobile, and Fortnite. All of these games offer multiple playing modes.