Technology

World's first 3D-printed rocket launched but didn't reach orbit

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 23, 2023, 12:39 pm 1 min read

Terran 1 was not carrying any payload (Photo credit: Relativity Space/ Trevor Mahlmann)

Relativity Space's Terran 1, which is the world's first 3D-printed rocket, took off successfully on March 23 but it failed to reach orbit. The rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida but the launch vehicle encountered an issue during the second-stage separation as it was headed toward low Earth orbit. This was the third launch attempt for the mission.

85% of the Terran 1 rocket was fabricated using 3D-printing

If Terran 1 had reached low Earth orbit, it would have been the first privately funded rocket running methane fuel to do so on the first attempt, according to Relativity Space. Terran-1 was not carrying any payload on its maiden flight but it is capable of putting 1,250 kilograms into the low-Earth orbit. 85% of the Terran 1 rocket was fabricated using 3D printing.