Technology

NASA launches final set of satellites part of hurricane-tracking mission

NASA launches final set of satellites part of hurricane-tracking mission

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 26, 2023, 09:49 am 1 min read

The storm-tracking satellites took off on Rocket Lab's Electron vehicle. Representative image (Photo credit: NASA)

NASA has successfully launched the second set of satellites as part of the TROPICS mission, short for Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation Structure and Storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats. The satellites, called CubeSats, took off on Rocket Lab's Electron rocket from Launch Complex-1 in Mahia, New Zealand. The newly launched CubeSats will join two other TROPICS satellites which took off earlier this month.

What is the TROPICS mission about?

TROPICS mission comprises four identical CubeSats which are designed for observing tropical cyclones. From its position in the low Earth orbit (LEO), the mission will make more frequent observations than current weather-tracking satellites. Obtaining more data frequently will ultimately help scientists improve weather forecasting. TROPICS will investigate intense tropical storms in terms of precipitation, temperature, and humidity, performing observations almost on an hourly basis.