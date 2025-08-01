Mitchell Santner claims his 2nd four-fer in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner bowled well to floor Zimbabwe in the 3rd innings of the 1st Test held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Santner picked four scalps and was his side's pick of the bowlers as Zimbabwe perished for 165. The Kiwis then chased down an 8-run target by nine wickets to win the match. Here are further details and stats.
Bowling
Santner bowls well to pick four scalps
After going wicketless in the 1st innings (0/46 from 16 overs), Santner picked four wickets for 27 runs from 17.1 overs (6 maidens). He broke a 57-run stand for the 5th wicket by getting the well set Sean Williams (49). Thereafter, Santner cleaned up Zimbabwe with three more scalps. He got the likes of Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani and Tafadzwa Tsiga.
Stats
Santner races to 78 wickets in Test cricket
Playing his 31st Test, Santner has raced to 78 wickets at 33.32. This was his 2nd four-wicket haul in Tests. He also owns two five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 53 innings, Santner has bowled 188 maidens. In 17 away Tests (home of opposition), Santner has picked 46 wickets at 38.43.