Mitchell Santner claims his 2nd four-fer in Test cricket: Stats

06:37 pm Aug 01, 2025

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner bowled well to floor Zimbabwe in the 3rd innings of the 1st Test held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Santner picked four scalps and was his side's pick of the bowlers as Zimbabwe perished for 165. The Kiwis then chased down an 8-run target by nine wickets to win the match. Here are further details and stats.