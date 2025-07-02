Keshav Maharaj to miss Zimbabwe Test; Wiaan Mulder named captain

In a blow to the South Africa cricket team, spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the second and final Test against Zimbabwe due to a groin strain. Maharaj, who led the Proteas in the opener, suffered the injury while batting on Day 3. He led the visitors to an incredible 328-run win in Bulawayo. Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that Maharaj will return home for an assessment to determine the severity of his injury.

Replacement details Senuran Muthusamy named as Maharaj's replacement Maharaj has been Senuran Muthusamy in the Proteas squad. The left-arm spinner has played four Tests as of now. This decision comes after CSA confirmed that all-rounder Wiaan Mulder will lead the team in Maharaj's absence. Mulder had a stellar performance in the series opener. He took four wickets in the first innings and scoring an impressive 147 with the bat.

Squad changes Ngidi released; pace attack to get another chance Along with Maharaj's injury, CSA has also released fast bowler Lungi Ngidi from the squad. The move is aimed at giving the pace attack from the opening Test match another chance to impress. The series opener featured Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka, and Corbin Bosch as fast bowlers. Maharaj was the lone spinner.