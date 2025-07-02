Keshav Maharaj to miss Zimbabwe Test; Wiaan Mulder named captain
What's the story
In a blow to the South Africa cricket team, spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the second and final Test against Zimbabwe due to a groin strain. Maharaj, who led the Proteas in the opener, suffered the injury while batting on Day 3. He led the visitors to an incredible 328-run win in Bulawayo. Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that Maharaj will return home for an assessment to determine the severity of his injury.
Replacement details
Senuran Muthusamy named as Maharaj's replacement
Maharaj has been Senuran Muthusamy in the Proteas squad. The left-arm spinner has played four Tests as of now. This decision comes after CSA confirmed that all-rounder Wiaan Mulder will lead the team in Maharaj's absence. Mulder had a stellar performance in the series opener. He took four wickets in the first innings and scoring an impressive 147 with the bat.
Squad changes
Ngidi released; pace attack to get another chance
Along with Maharaj's injury, CSA has also released fast bowler Lungi Ngidi from the squad. The move is aimed at giving the pace attack from the opening Test match another chance to impress. The series opener featured Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka, and Corbin Bosch as fast bowlers. Maharaj was the lone spinner.
1st Test
How the 1st Test panned out
SA compiled 418/9d after electing to bat. Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Corbin Bosch slammed tons. In response, Zimbabwe rode on Sean Williams's historic century but managed 251. Mulder took four wickets. Mulder's 147 and contributions from the lower order powered SA to 369 in the second innings. Skipper Maharaj slammed a fine half-century. Chasing 537, Zimbabwe slumped to 82/6 before Craig Ervine and Wellington Masakadza joined forces. However, Zimbabwe perished for 208.