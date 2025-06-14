What's the story

South African Test captain Temba Bavuma put up a valiant batting performance in the fourth innings of the ﻿ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord's.

Despite suffering from a hamstring injury, Bavuma showed incredible determination and scored a brilliant fifty on Day 3.

Though he fell for 66 early on Day 4 morning, his knock has put SA on the cusp of a historic win.

Here we decode his stats.