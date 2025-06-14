Gritty Temba Bavuma slams 66 in WTC final: Key stats
What's the story
South African Test captain Temba Bavuma put up a valiant batting performance in the fourth innings of the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord's.
Despite suffering from a hamstring injury, Bavuma showed incredible determination and scored a brilliant fifty on Day 3.
Though he fell for 66 early on Day 4 morning, his knock has put SA on the cusp of a historic win.
Here we decode his stats.
Knock
Bavuma's entry into the crease and his subsequent injury
Chasing 282 for victory, the Proteas lost opener Ryan Rickelton early.
A 59-run partnership between Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder steadied the South African innings.
Bavuma walked in at No. 4 after Mulder's departure but his entry didn't bring immediate calm as he was dropped by Steve Smith at slip on just two runs.
Things got worse for Bavuma when he appeared to pull his hamstring while running between wickets in the 24th over.
Fight
Bavuma's fighting spirit wins hearts
Despite the physical strain, Bavuma pushed through. He reached his half-century in 82 deliveries but chose not to celebrate.
For a nation yearning for its first ICC trophy in this century, Bavuma's determination struck a powerful chord.
Notably, Bavuma added 147 runs with centurion Markram for the third wicket, pushing SA past 200.
While he returned unbeaten on 65* at stumps on Day 3, Pat Cummins trapped him for 66 on Day 4 morning.
Stats
Bavuma goes past Elgar's WTC tally
Bavuma's 134-ball 66 had five fours. He made 36 runs in SA's first innings.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bavuma has raced to 1,992 runs across 28 WTC Tests at an average of 44.26.
He narrowly missed out on the 2,000-run mark. His tally includes three centuries and 12 fifties.
No other SA batter with 500-plus WTC runs averages 40-plus.
During his stay, Bavuma went past Dean Elgar (1,935) as SA's leading run-getter in WTC history.
Information
Dissecting Bavuma's WTC stats
Bavuma blew hot and cold in the inaugural WTC edition in 2019-21, scoring just 381 runs at an average of 29.30. He fared much better in the 2021-23 cycle, mustering 900 runs at a fine average of 45. The SA skipper completed WTC 2023-25 with 711 runs as he averages a stunning 59.25.
Career
Presenting his overall Test numbers
Bavuma made his Test debut in the 2014 Boxing Day Test against West Indies in Gqeberha.
His stability and ability to deliver under pressure make him an invaluable asset for South Africa.
Playing his 64th Test, the Proteas skipper has raced to 3,708 runs at an average of 38.22.
His tally includes four tons and 25 half-centuries.
Bavuma now boasts 585 runs across nine Tests against the Aussies at 41.78 (50s: 5).