Kagiso Rabada versus Australia in Tests: Decoding his stats
What's the story
South African speedster Kagiso Rabada is set to feature in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at the iconic Lord's, starting June 11.
Rabada, one of most prolific wicket-takers, could be as lethal as he gets at Lord's with early swing and pace.
The Aussie top order would be wary of him.
Have a look at his Test record against SA.
Stats
A look at his stats
Between 2016 and 2023, Rabada has played 10 Tests against Australia.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has snapped up 49 wickets from 18 innings at an average of 23.08. His tally includes 3 five-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 wickets.
Rabada took a fifer in his maiden Test against Australia (5/92 at the WACA).
He also took 6/54 in the 2018 Gqeberha Test.
Information
Rabada owns this unique record
Rabada is one of only two Proteas bowlers to have taken more than 10 wickets in a Test against Australia, the other being HJ Tayfield (13/165). Notably, Rabada took 11/150 against Australia in qeberha in 2018.
Milestone
Rabada set to join these players
In the impending WTC final, Rabada could become the 10th Proteas player with 50-plus wickets against Australia in the format.
Dale Steyn (70), HJ Tayfield (64), Morne Morkel (58), Makhaya Ntini (58), Allan Donald (53), TL Goddard (53), Vernon Philander (53), Shaun Pollock (52), and Jacques Kallis (50) are the only SA players with this feat as of now.
Career
Over 300 wickets in Test cricket
Rabada is one of the only six bowlers with 150-plus WTC wickets. The fast bowler has 151 wickets across 33 games at stunning 22.27.
He has clocked seven fifers as his best figures read 6/46.
In October last year, Rabada became the sixth South African bowler to complete 300 Test wickets. He owns 327 wickets from 70 Tests at 22.00.