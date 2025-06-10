What's the story

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada is set to feature in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at the iconic Lord's, starting June 11.

Rabada, one of most prolific wicket-takers, could be as lethal as he gets at Lord's with early swing and pace.

The Aussie top order would be wary of him.

Have a look at his Test record against SA.