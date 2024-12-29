Summarize Simplifying... In short South Africa has secured a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final after a dramatic victory over Pakistan, marking their first entry into the WTC Final.

South Africa beat Pakistan by two wickets in Centurion (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

South Africa earn WTC final berth: Decoding the standings

By Rajdeep Saha 05:38 pm Dec 29, 202405:38 pm

What's the story South Africa have booked its berth in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final after a brilliant win over Pakistan in Centurion. The team's dominating batting display helped them clinch a two-wicket win in the first of two Tests against Pakistan. The win comes after South Africa's dominating 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka at home, which had already put them on top of the WTC standings. A won a thriller in Centurion, prevailing by two wickets.

South Africa's journey to WTC final

The road to the final started with a drawn series at home against India and a clean sweep by New Zealand. However, South Africa bounced back with a couple of big away wins against West Indies and Bangladesh. The team's resilience was further highlighted with dominant performances at home. Out of 11 Tests played in the ongoing cycle, South Africa have won seven and has a win percentage of 66.67%. They have 88 points in total.

South Africa's dramatic victory over Pakistan

Despite early setbacks, Bavuma and Aiden Markram steadied the game on Sunday. However, Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas picked six wickets in the second innings, leaving South Africa at a precarious 99/8. The tide turned when Kagiso Rabada (31) and Marco Jansen (16) joined forces for the ninth wicket, securing a win for their team. This victory marks South Africa's first entry into the WTC Final.

Pakistan are 8th in the WTC standings

Pakistan are placed 8th in the WTC standings. After 11 matches, Shan Masood's men own just 4 wins. They suffered their 7th defeat in the ongoing cycle. Pakistan's PCT reads 30.30.

Australia are the favorites to be the 2nd finalist

Australia are the favorites to book the second final berth. The Aussies, who won the 2021-23 WTC, have a PCT of 58.89%. They are currently involved in the 4th Test against India at the MCG. Australia and India will play another Test to end the 5-match series. Australia will then travel to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series. Positive results against India in the ongoing series, will almost book their spot.

India have an outside chance

India are placed third in the standings and need several factors to go their way if they are to make it to a hat-trick of finals. The 3-0 defeat at home to New Zealand was a massive blow for Rohit Sharma-led India. They have a PCT of 55.88%. India are on the backfoot in the ongoing MCG Test and will hope to save the Test. They will want to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and want Sri Lanka to blank Australia.

NZ remain 4th as other teams follow suit

New Zealand, whose WTC campaign ended with a home series defeat to England, are currently 4th with 48.21 PCT. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are placed 5th (45.45%). They are followed by England, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies.

