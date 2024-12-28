Summarize Simplifying... In short Mayank Agarwal, a veteran opener for Karnataka, has been making waves in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with back-to-back centuries.

His latest century, scored in just 45 balls, helped his team secure a win against Arunachal.

This marks his 16th century in List A cricket, contributing to his impressive tally of 5,269 runs from 117 matches.

Mayank slammed an aggressive ton vs Arunachal (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Mayank Agarwal smashes successive centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:37 pm Dec 28, 202402:37 pm

What's the story Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was sensational for his side in round 4 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 season on Saturday. He smashed an unbeaten 100 from 45 balls against Arunachal Pradesh as Karnataka chased down a 167-run target by 10 wickets (171/0) in just 14.2 overs. Besides Mayank's ton, Abhinav Manohar slammed a 41-ball 66*. This was Mayank's 2nd successive ton in VHT.

Karnataka punish sorry Arunachal

Arunachal bit the dust as they folded for a paltry 166 runs. V Koushik starred for Karnataka, picking 4 scalps. In response, Mayank and Manohar showed their pedigree from the start and finished the job with ease to earn a valuable win for their side.

Mayank stars once again for Karnataka

Mayank's century from 45 balls was laced with 7 fours and 7 sixes. He struck at 222.22. Mayank started his VHT campaign with a 47-run knock versus Mumbai. Thereafter, the veteran opener fell for a paltry 18 versus Puducherry. In his side's 3rd match versus Punjab, Mayank slammed a match-winning 139*. It was a solo effort. And now, he hit another powerful 100*.

16th List A ton for Mayank

This was Mayank's 16th century in List A cricket. He also owns 23 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mayank has raced to 5,269 runs at 47-plus average from 117 matches. In the ongoing 2024/25 VHT campaign, Mayank owns 304 runs from four matches at a majestic average of 152. His tally includes two hundreds.