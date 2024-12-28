Summarize Simplifying... In short Arjun Tendulkar, a promising all-rounder in domestic cricket, has been dropped from Goa's VHT squad despite his contributions in previous matches.

Arjun Tendulkar has been inconsistent in the tournament

Arjun Tendulkar dropped from Goa's VHT squad: Here's why

What's the story Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has been left out of the Goa cricket team after just three matches in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. This is despite Arjun returning to Goa's List A squad after an earlier omission from their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad. His performance in this tournament has been inconsistent, leading to his removal from the squad. Here are further details.

Arjun's performance in 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy

In the tournament's opening game against Odisha, Arjun took three wickets but conceded 61 runs in a high-scoring match. His performance declined in the following match against Haryana, where he went wicketless and scored only 14 runs. In his third match against Manipur, Arjun tallied 26 runs and took a wicket, helping Goa to a thumping 171-run victory.

Exclusion from ongoing tournament

Despite his contributions, Arjun wasn't included in the squad for Goa's ongoing match against Uttarakhand. The decision comes as Goa are coming off two victories from three matches, and may advance to the second round. It remains unclear if Arjun will be recalled if Goa qualify for further stages of the tournament.

Arjun's journey and achievements

Arjun, a left-arm pacer, has already made headlines for his all-round skills in domestic cricket. He picked his maiden List A fifer against Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, proving himself as a potential all-rounder. With 25 wickets from 18 List A matches at 31.32, Arjun has proved himself. He also has 27 T20 wickets at 25.07.

Transition to Goa and future plans

After beginning his career with Mumbai, Arjun moved to Goa for the 2022/23 season. He has fared well in First-Class, scoring over 532 runs, including a century, and taking 37 wickets. Arjun will now return for the Ranji Trophy plate final against Nagaland, starting January 23, having taking a five-wicket haul in his last appearance.