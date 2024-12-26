Summarize Simplifying... In short Virat Kohli, a renowned cricketer, has been fined 20% of his match fees by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for instigating a confrontation with debutant Konstas.

His actions have been criticized by former England captain Michael Vaughan, ex-Australian cricketer Kerry O'Keeffe, and his ex-coach Ravi Shastri.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the match, Australia's top-four batters each scored over 50 runs, with debutant Konstas contributing a significant 60-run knock.

The ICC has fined Virat Kohli for the altercation

'Virat Kohli instigated confrontation with Konstas': Ricky Ponting

By Parth Dhall 07:23 pm Dec 26, 202407:23 pm

What's the story Former Australian cricket captain, Ricky Ponting, has blamed India's Virat Kohli for the entire shoulder-barge incident at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Boxing Day. The incident took place on Day 1 of the fourth Test between Australia and India, when Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas had a physical altercation. This resulted in a fiery exchange of words between the two players.

Fine imposed

ICC fines Kohli for altercation, Ponting criticizes his actions

Following the day's play, the International Cricket Council (ICC) fined Kohli 20% of his match fees for the incident. Ponting shared his views on the matter during a commentary for Seven Cricket. He said, "Have a look where Virat walks. Virat has walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever."

Twitter Post

WATCH: How the altercation transpired

Criticism

Vaughan and O'Keeffe criticize Kohli's behavior

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also slammed Kohli's behavior, saying, "He's completely wrong. I don't know why a senior pro who's played for so long has been rattled by a 19-year-old." Ex-Australian cricketer Kerry O'Keeffe was even more harsh on Kohli, saying this kind of behavior isn't new for him. "Kohli has built his whole career on arrogance. Suddenly he identified that in a debutant, and he seemed to resent it," O'Keeffe said.

Disapproval

Shastri disapproves of Kohli's actions during Test match

Kohli's ex-coach Ravi Shastri also condemned the incident. Speaking on Fox Cricket, he said, "It's unnecessary. Totally unnecessary. You don't want to see that." He added that while Kohli may have his reasons for his actions, such behavior isn't welcome on the field. This wasn't the only instance of Kohli's animated behavior on the day as he was also heard urging Mohammed Siraj to not smile while interacting with Australian players.

Day 1

How Day 1 panned out

Each of Australia's top-four batters breached the 50-run mark as the hosts were 311/6 at stumps on Day 1. Debutant Konstas made a big impact with his 60-run knock as he and Usman Khawaja (57) added 89 runs. Marnus Labuschagne, who made 72, then added 65 runs with Khawaja before being involved in an 83-run stand with Steve Smith. Smith returned unbeaten on 68 alongside skipper Pat Cummins (8*).