Year-ender: Presenting the stellar T20I records of Virat Kohli

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:55 pm Dec 10, 202401:55 pm

What's the story The year 2024 saw Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli announce his retirement from T20I cricket. The shocking announcement came after India's seven-run victory against South Africa in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final in June. Kohli was named Player of the Final for his 59-ball 76 that helped India defend a total of 176. As 2024 approaches an end, let's revist Kohli's prominent T20I numbers.

Kohli's impressive T20I career

Kohli's T20I career lasted over a decade, in which he amassed 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69 (SR: 137.07). He was the first batter to complete 4,000 runs in the format. Kohli still holds the record for the most half-centuries by a batter in T20I cricket (38). His only T20I century came against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup.

Kohli's T20 World Cup achievements

Kohli played for India in six T20 World Cups- 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024. He scored a phenomenal 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72 in these tournaments. No other batter has scored more runs in the tournament's history. Kohli also holds the record for most runs scored by a batter in a single T20 World Cup edition with 319 runs from six games at an average of 106.33 in 2014.

Kohli's leadership and T20I legacy

Kohli captained India in 50 T20Is from 2017 to 2021, winning 30 (two tied). As captain, he scored 1,570 runs at an average of 47.57. He stepped down as India's T20I skipper following the 2021 T20 WC in UAE. Only Rohit Sharma (1,905) scored more runs than Kohli among Indian captains in this format.

Two fifties in T20 World Cup finals

Kohli is one of only two batters with multiple fifties in T20 World Cup finals. With his 76(59) against South Africa, he joined West Indies' Marlon Samuels, who scored 78 against Sri Lanka in the 2012 final and 85* against England in the 2016 final. Notably, Kohli also slammed 77 versus Sri Lanka in the 2014 summit clash albeit in a losing cause.

Five fifties in T20 WC knockouts

Kohli is still the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup knockout matches. He racked up 373 runs from six matches at an astronomical average of 93.25. Notably, Kohli has scored fifties in five of these games (three in semis and two in final) and returned unbeaten twice. Rohit (227), Jos Buttler (226), and Samuels (215) are the only other batters with 200-plus runs.

Seven PoTS awards

As mentioned, Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match as India beat South Africa in the 204 T20 WC final. He received his 16th player-of-the-match trophy, the then most in T20Is. Besides, Kohli has been named the Player of the Series seven times, also the most for a player.

Other T20 WC records of Kohli

Kohli remains the only player with 250+ runs in multiple T20 World Cup editions (319 runs in 2014, 296 runs in 2022, and 273 runs in 2016). Notably, he averaged over 90 in each of these three editions, respectively (106.33, 98.66, and 136.50). Kohli is still the only player to receive the Player-of-the-Series honor in multiple T20 WCs (2014 and 2016).