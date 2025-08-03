Why director picked Faheem over Arijit for 'Saiyaara' title track

Acclaimed director Mohit Suri recently revealed why he chose newcomer Faheem over Arijit Singh for the title track of his latest film, Saiyaara. In an interview with NDTV, Suri said that Singh represents a cinema style he explored 14 years ago. He added that while he loves Singh's work and has worked with him earlier, he was looking for something different this time around.

New talent 'Arijit represents a cinema that I did 14 years ago' Suri traced his journey of musical discovery and said, "Arijit represents a cinema that I did 14 years ago. I love Arijit, I did use him in one song. "But when I was looking for Arijit... I love KK sir, but that wasn't Emraan Hashmi for me in those early films. Then I found Arijit." "I'm constantly looking for new voices, constantly at it. I thought Faheem was the voice I wanted for Ahaan [Panday]."

Industry insights Suri on backing fresh talent Suri also spoke about the courage it takes to back fresh talent in an industry that thrives on star power. He said, "Even when I was talking to Akshaye [Widhani, YRF CEO], I said, you have to give yourself room to fail." Widhani added, "Even the success you get with someone new is so much more."