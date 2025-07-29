'White': Vikrant Massey begins shooting Ravishankar biopic in Colombo

Vikrant Massey , who was recently seen in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, has begun preparations for his next project. He is set to play the lead role in a biopic on spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar, titled White. An industry insider told News18 that Massey is set to shoot this film in Colombo. The month-long schedule will reportedly include "intense scenes and key moments" from Ravishankar's life.

Preparation Massey met Ravishankar to prepare for role Massey has already met Ravishankar to understand his life better. Sharing pictures from their meeting, the 12th Fail actor wrote on social media, "Deeply humbled and gushed with gratitude to bring my MASTER @gurudev SRI SRI Ravishankar JI's story to life." "I can only attempt to step into your magnanimous shoes GURUDEV. Though futile, I must try."

Film details More about 'White' The film, directed by Montoo Bassi, will feature an international cast. It will tell the story of how Colombia's 52-year civil war was brought to an end, a narrative that involves Sri Sri Ravishankar. This is a major achievement in modern peacemaking history that has not been widely recognized. The release date for White is yet to be announced.