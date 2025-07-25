'War 2' trailer: Watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR's action-packed face-off
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer for War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, was released on Friday. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana. In the sequel to the 2019 hit War, Roshan returns as Major Kabir Dhaliwal while NTR makes his Bollywood debut as Agent Vikram.
Trailer highlights
Kabir v/s Vikram; Advani also seen in the mix
The War 2 trailer opens with Roshan's Kabir vowing to sacrifice everything to become a shadow. NTR's Vikram promises to fight battles no one else dares to. The trailer also gives glimpses of Roshan romancing Advani, who is seen delivering fierce kicks at him in one scene. From the looks of it, Advani might be a two-faced agent, sent to kill Roshan's character. The film will explore the conflict between Kabir and Vikram, with Colonel Luthra (Rana) caught in between.
Twitter Post
Watch the trailer here
Get ready for the storm, the WAR begins now! #War2Trailer is out!#War2 releasing in— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 25, 2025
Hindi, Telugu & Tamil onAugust 14th in cinemas
worldwide! @iHrithik | @tarak9999 | @advani_kiara | #AyanMukerji | #YRFSpyUniversepic.twitter.com/Lkphc4afYt
Franchise details
Alia Bhatt's cameo in 'War 2'?
War 2 is the sixth film in Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe, which includes Pathaan and Tiger 3. The movie will serve as a bridge to the next chapter in this universe—Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt. While rumors suggest that Bhatt may have a cameo in War 2, there has been no official confirmation yet. War 2 is set to release on August 14, 2025.