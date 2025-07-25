'War 2' trailer: Watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR's action-packed face-off

Trailer highlights

Kabir v/s Vikram; Advani also seen in the mix

The War 2 trailer opens with Roshan's Kabir vowing to sacrifice everything to become a shadow. NTR's Vikram promises to fight battles no one else dares to. The trailer also gives glimpses of Roshan romancing Advani, who is seen delivering fierce kicks at him in one scene. From the looks of it, Advani might be a two-faced agent, sent to kill Roshan's character. The film will explore the conflict between Kabir and Vikram, with Colonel Luthra (Rana) caught in between.