'War 2' trailer: Watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR's action-packed face-off

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 25, 2025
11:16 am
The much-awaited trailer for War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, was released on Friday. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana. In the sequel to the 2019 hit War, Roshan returns as Major Kabir Dhaliwal while NTR makes his Bollywood debut as Agent Vikram.

Kabir v/s Vikram; Advani also seen in the mix

The War 2 trailer opens with Roshan's Kabir vowing to sacrifice everything to become a shadow. NTR's Vikram promises to fight battles no one else dares to. The trailer also gives glimpses of Roshan romancing Advani, who is seen delivering fierce kicks at him in one scene. From the looks of it, Advani might be a two-faced agent, sent to kill Roshan's character. The film will explore the conflict between Kabir and Vikram, with Colonel Luthra (Rana) caught in between.

Alia Bhatt's cameo in 'War 2'?

War 2 is the sixth film in Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe, which includes Pathaan and Tiger 3. The movie will serve as a bridge to the next chapter in this universe—Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt. While rumors suggest that Bhatt may have a cameo in War 2, there has been no official confirmation yet. War 2 is set to release on August 14, 2025.