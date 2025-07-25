'Hari Hara Veera...' may cut poor CGI scenes after backlash

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' to re-edit CGI sequences

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:12 am Jul 25, 202511:12 am

What's the story

The period action-adventure film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, starring Pawan Kalyan, has come under fire for its subpar CGI. Following the mixed reviews and backlash from viewers, the makers are now reportedly planning to re-edit or even remove certain VFX sequences from the movie, as per Cinema Express. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding these changes yet.