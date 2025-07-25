'Hari Hara Veera...' may cut poor CGI scenes after backlash
What's the story
The period action-adventure film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, starring Pawan Kalyan, has come under fire for its subpar CGI. Following the mixed reviews and backlash from viewers, the makers are now reportedly planning to re-edit or even remove certain VFX sequences from the movie, as per Cinema Express. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding these changes yet.
Audience reaction
'HHVM' viewers criticize the film's visual effects on social media
Social media has been flooded with criticism from viewers who expected a higher standard of visual effects in a big-budget historical film. One user tweeted, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu's climax was a total mess, with VFX so bad totally in second half, it's among the worst in recent mainstream films." Another user joked, "Adipurush level VFX.. #HariHaraVeerMallu." While another moviegoer summed up, "Overall a good film with bad VFX."
Film overview
Film follows the adventures of Veera Mallu
The film follows the adventures of Veera Mallu, an outlaw tasked with retrieving the famous Koh-i-Noor diamond from Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The supporting cast includes Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and others. However, reviewers noted that the supporting characters were underutilized and the film lacked cohesion. Despite mixed reviews, it has set up a sequel titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2 - Battlefield.