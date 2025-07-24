'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' sequel titled 'Battlefield'

The sequel to the recently released Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1—Sword vs Spirit has been titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2 - Battlefield (Yuddhabhoomi in Telugu). The first part, starring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol , was released on Thursday after several delays. The film's makers are planning the sequel based on Part 1's performance.

Production insights Announcement of the sequel The sequel's title was unveiled at the end of the first part, setting up an anticipated clash between Kalyan's character Veera Mallu and Deol's Aurangzeb. The film is directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna, with AM Rathnam as producer. It was originally announced in 2020 but faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Kalyan's political commitments.

Sequel production About 30% of the sequel has already been shot Kalyan recently revealed that about 30% of the sequel has already been shot. The team will soon meet to discuss the next shooting schedule based on the performance of Part 1. He had earlier said, "We will plan HHVM's sequel depending on the box office collection of part one and my schedule." MM Keeravaani composed the music for both parts.