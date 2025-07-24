'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' sequel titled 'Battlefield'
What's the story
The sequel to the recently released Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1—Sword vs Spirit has been titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2 - Battlefield (Yuddhabhoomi in Telugu). The first part, starring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol, was released on Thursday after several delays. The film's makers are planning the sequel based on Part 1's performance.
Production insights
Announcement of the sequel
The sequel's title was unveiled at the end of the first part, setting up an anticipated clash between Kalyan's character Veera Mallu and Deol's Aurangzeb. The film is directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna, with AM Rathnam as producer. It was originally announced in 2020 but faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Kalyan's political commitments.
Sequel production
About 30% of the sequel has already been shot
Kalyan recently revealed that about 30% of the sequel has already been shot. The team will soon meet to discuss the next shooting schedule based on the performance of Part 1. He had earlier said, "We will plan HHVM's sequel depending on the box office collection of part one and my schedule." MM Keeravaani composed the music for both parts.
Film synopsis
The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Anasuya Bharadwaj
The film stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Sathyaraj, Vikramjeet Virk, Ayyappa P Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, and Kabir Duhan Singh. The story follows Veera Mallu's mission to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Aurangzeb after being captured by Qutub Shah (Dalip Tahil). Despite its high budget of ₹250 crore and star-studded cast, it has struggled at the box office on Day 1.