Mumbai man unknowingly helps brother's wife bury his body

In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old daily wage laborer, Ajay Chouhan, unknowingly helped his brother's wife bury his brother's body. The victim, Vijay Chouhan (34), had been missing for several days and when Ajay couldn't reach him over the phone, he visited his brother's house. Upon visiting Vijay's home in Nalasopara, Mumbai , he noticed a strong foul smell. Only, at the time, he didn't know it was his brother's decomposing body.

Investigation begins 'I did not know I was burying my own brother' To misdirect him, his sister-in-law, Gudiya Devi, told Ajay that Vijay had left the house in anger. Gudiya said that he had left for Kandivali to work with a new phone. But when Ajay asked about Vijay's whereabouts at his workplace, he discovered that his brother had quit more than a week before. Ajay later found out he had unknowingly helped cover up his brother's grave.

Murder Gudiya murdered Vijay on July 5 or 6 According to the authorities, Gudiya murdered Vijay on July 5 or 6, with the help of her lover, Monu Vishwakarma. Following the murder, Gudiya told Ajay that the tiles in their house had been removed to work on a pipeline and requested him to come over to repair it. "I did not know I was burying my...brother," Ajay was quoted by HT as saying. Things took a more serious turn, when another brother, Akhilesh, filed a missing person complaint.