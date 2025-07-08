SKODA will now sell, service Bentley cars in India

SKODA Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has announced its partnership with Bentley , the iconic British luxury car brand. The collaboration will see SAVWIPL take charge of the import, distribution, as well as servicing of Bentley vehicles here. A new firm called Bentley India has been formed under SAVWIPL to oversee marketing, sales and after-sales service operations for the brand in the country.

Leadership appointment Abbey Thomas appointed as Brand Director Abbey Thomas has been appointed as the Brand Director of Bentley India. He will be responsible for leading the brand's growth here. The new entity will work with three dealer partners to expand its reach across the country. The first showrooms are set to open in Bengaluru and Mumbai, with New Delhi following soon after.

Market strategy India's appetite for uncompromising luxury is growing The upcoming Bentley showrooms will offer the brand's unique combination of performance, craftsmanship, as well as luxury to India's ultra-wealthy customers. Piyush Arora, the MD and CEO of SKODA Auto Volkswagen India, said this partnership is a "proud milestone that completes our portfolio." He added that the country's appetite for uncompromising luxury is growing quickly, and Abbey's understanding of the Indian market makes him an ideal leader for Bentley India.