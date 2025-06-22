Salman Khan recalls how a fan reached his house uninvited
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently opened up about a bizarre incident where a female fan managed to get through security at his Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments. The woman not only entered the building but also claimed that Khan had called her over. The incident was discussed during the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma.
Incident details
'The woman rang the doorbell...': Khan recalled the incident
Khan shared that the incident took place at the Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai. "There were security guards outside. A woman told them she wanted to head up to the fourth floor, and she entered," he recalled. "The woman rang the doorbell, and the household staff opened the door." "The servant was shocked because the lady said, 'Salman called me over.' Obviously, the servant saw her and was sure I definitely didn't call her."
Twitter Post
Here's what Khan said
Security measures
Khan upgrades home security
In light of the recent incidents, Khan has reportedly made several upgrades to his home security. In January, he installed bulletproof glass on the balcony and a high-tech CCTV camera system to monitor the road outside. To recall, men allegedly belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang fired shots outside his building in April 2024, raising safety concerns.
Career update
Khan was last seen in 'Sikandar'
On the work front, Khan's last project was Sikandar, where he co-starred with Rashmika Mandanna. The movie also featured Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Smita Patil, and Kishore. Despite its star-studded cast and direction by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar failed to perform well at the box office.