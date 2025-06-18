'Great Indian Kapil Show' S03 teaser: Salman jokes about 'Sikandar'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to appear on the premiere episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, Season 3.
During the teaser, he humorously interacted with lookalikes of several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn.
In a light-hearted moment, he asked his own impersonator if their career was going well and whether the release of Sikandar had any impact.
Show highlights
What the actor asked his lookalike
Khan asked his impersonator, "Kaam dhanda accha chalra hai? Sikandar se koi farak to nahi pada (Is work going well? Did Sikandar make any difference)?"
The impersonator simply smiled and shook his head in response, causing laughter among the audience and cast members.
The teaser also featured witty conversations between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh, maintaining the show's tradition of mixing celebrity guests with comedy.
About season 3
'The Great Indian Kapil Show' S03 cast, release date
The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to debut on Netflix on Saturday.
The comedy show is reportedly bringing back all its key players from last season, including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh.
This time around, though, the show will reportedly put the limelight on the audience's talents as well, as they'll have the chance to come on stage to show off their skills to the celebs.