Ajay Devgn announces schedule wrap of 'Dhamaal 4'
What's the story
Our favorite comedy franchise, Dhamaal, will soon be back with its fourth installment, Dhamaal 4.
The first schedule of the film was wrapped in Maharashtra recently.
It has a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, and Upendra Limaye.
It is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios.
Production details
'Dhamaal 4' shoot commenced at Malshej Ghat
The shooting of Dhamaal 4 commenced at Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra.
The set was graced by director Kumar, producer Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ashok Thakeria, and co-producer Shiv Chanana.
Devgn shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set on social media, captioning them as, "The madness is BACK! #Dhamaal4 kicks off with a bang — Malshej Ghat schedule wrapped, Mumbai schedule rolling! Let the laughter riot begin!"
Dhamaal 4 is yet to get a release date.
Action sequence
Devgn handled the 'Dhamaal 4' cliff scene with extra care
Recently, the shoot of Dhamaal 4 had hit a bump during a risky cliff sequence at Malshej Ghat, leaving the cast—especially Warsi—concerned.
After the idea of using VFX for the scene was dropped, Devgn stepped in to help execute the scene with action director RP Yadav, tweaking movements, ensuring harnesses, safety nets, and a medical unit were all in place.
Warsi later praised Devgn's planning, saying they finished a 15-day stunt sequence in just four days.
Franchise success
'Total Dhamaal' performed well at the box office
The third film in the franchise, Total Dhamaal, was directed by Kumar and released in 2019. Though the movie received mixed reviews, it was a box-office success.
Given the success of the earlier films, fans have high expectations from the upcoming Dhamaal 4.
The franchise is well-known for its unique blend of comedy and adventure and has become a fan-favorite among Bollywood lovers.