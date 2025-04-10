What's the story

Our favorite comedy franchise, Dhamaal, will soon be back with its fourth installment, Dhamaal 4.

The first schedule of the film was wrapped in Maharashtra recently.

It has a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, and Upendra Limaye.

It is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios.