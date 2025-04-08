Ajay Devgn steps in as 'Dhamaal 4' stunt worries actors
What's the story
The shooting of the fourth installment of the much-loved Dhamaal franchise, starring Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Ajay Devgn, ran into troubled waters.
A dangerous cliff sequence at Malshej Ghat last week made the actors apprehensive about their safety.
Reports suggest that Warsi was especially worried about performing the scene. However, Devgn assured him he'd supervise the shoot and safety.
Safety measures
Cliff scene was shot live as VFX plan was dropped
According to Mid-Day, director Indra Kumar had initially planned to use VFX for the scene. However, a few days before the shoot, Kumar and Devgn decided to film it live.
The scene had all four actors hanging from a cliff, but it was particularly risky for Warsi as he was positioned at the furthest end.
Considering the scene had dialogues, using body doubles was not an option.
Adjustments made
Devgn modified sequence to accommodate actors' concerns
Being the action hero he is, Devgn took control of the situation. Using his directing experience, he worked with action director RP Yadav to edit the sequence to his liking.
The Mid-Day report further added, "These actors are in their 40s and 50s, and not as agile or familiar with stunts as they used to be. Some of them even have past injuries."
"Noting these factors, Ajay broke down the sequence and eliminated some movements that could have been risky."
Scene execution
Devgn's assurance and final execution of the scene
Devgn showed the altered choreography to the actors to ensure they were comfortable.
He also assured them that safety equipment like harnesses and a safety net would be used throughout the shoot. An emergency medical unit would be on standby at all times.
Only after Warsi and the other actors were confident about the safety measures, did Devgn shoot the scene, which took four days to complete.
Appreciation shown
Warsi expressed admiration for Devgn's efforts
After the successful execution of the risky scene, Warsi took to Instagram to shower his praises on Devgn's efforts. He confessed to having a "newfound respect" for the superstar.
"He has conceived & executed an extremely dangerous and difficult action sequence with actors who are not very familiar with action or stunts," said the Jolly LLB actor.
Warsi claimed that because of Devgn's meticulous planning, they finished a 15-day sequence in four days, without any accidents.