What's the story

The shooting of the fourth installment of the much-loved Dhamaal franchise, starring Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Ajay Devgn, ran into troubled waters.

A dangerous cliff sequence at Malshej Ghat last week made the actors apprehensive about their safety.

Reports suggest that Warsi was especially worried about performing the scene. However, Devgn assured him he'd supervise the shoot and safety.