What's the story

The upcoming Bollywood film Abir Gulaal, featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, is being opposed by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray.

The political party has openly declared its plans to stop the film's release in Maharashtra because of Khan's presence in it.

MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar told Dainik Bhaskar, "We only learned about this film's release today when the makers announced it. But we will not allow this film to be released in Maharashtra."