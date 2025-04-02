MNS demands ban on Fawad Khan's 'Abir Gulaal' in Maharashtra
The upcoming Bollywood film Abir Gulaal, featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, is being opposed by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray.
The political party has openly declared its plans to stop the film's release in Maharashtra because of Khan's presence in it.
MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar told Dainik Bhaskar, "We only learned about this film's release today when the makers announced it. But we will not allow this film to be released in Maharashtra."
Political opposition
MNS's firm stance against 'Abir gulaal' release
Khopkar stressed that MNS won't allow the release of any film with a Pakistani actor, in any case.
He said, "We are gathering more information about the film and will soon issue a full statement."
This comes just after Abir Gulaal's teaser was released, marking Khan's return to Bollywood after an eight-year-long break.
The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and is directed by Aarti S. Bagdi.
The wait is over! Bringing love back to the big screen with Abir Gulaal and Fawad Khan. A Richer lens film @aricherlens_ . See you in the cinemas on 9th May! ❤️✨@aricherlens_@vivekbagrawal@AvantikaH_A@AartiSBagdi@saregamaglobal#rakeshsippy#aarjaypictures#indianstories… pic.twitter.com/RcWAa9WIGQ— Vaani Kapoor (@Vaaniofficial) April 1, 2025
Political support
Shiv Sena leader echoed MNS's sentiments
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also shared the sentiment, pointing out how the general opinion in India is against Pakistani content.
According to ETimes, he said, "There is widespread hatred for Pakistan in India. When a film from Pakistan is released, Indian audiences do not prefer watching it."
"Even if a few people watch it, Pakistani artists have never been able to gain widespread success in India."
He said the central government should have a policy on Pakistani films.
Film production
'Abir Gulaal' was filmed in London
Shot across scenic locales in and around London, Abir Gulaal wrapped up a 40-day schedule in the British capital.
The film marks Khan's return to Bollywood after nearly eight years, and fans are eagerly waiting for his performance.
He was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as DJ Ali Ahmed opposite Anushka Sharma.
Meanwhile, the political opposition to the film's release in Maharashtra adds an unexpected twist to its much-anticipated debut.