What's the story Jack Veal, who played Kid Loki in the Marvel series Loki, has revealed that he is homeless. The 17-year-old actor took to TikTok to share his situation, saying, "Hi. I'm a famous actor, I'm 17 and I'm homeless." He went on to reveal that he had been physically abused and emotionally abused at home without going into details of the incidents.

Veal, who has also starred in The End of the F_ing World and other movies, was seen pleading in the video. He said, "I have nowhere else to go, and I need help." Although he informed social services about his plight, he alleged they initially denied him help. "I am desperate. I've been sleeping in the streets," he added.

'I am currently sleeping in a trailer'

The young actor detailed his current living conditions are dire. He is living in a trailer with broken windows and safety issues. The trailer is two hours away from his workplace, making daily commute a challenge. "I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe and is two hours away from my work," he said. He requested his followers to share his story in hopes of finding accommodation near London.

Social services responded to Veal's plea following public outcry

After Veal's video went viral, social services contacted him for a meeting. In a follow-up TikTok video, he thanked those who helped amplify his message. "I don't know what you guys have done, but it's gotten out there and it's really, really helped me. They're taking action now," he said. He also promised to update his followers after the meeting with social services.