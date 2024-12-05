Summarize Simplifying... In short Priyanka Chopra's production house, which started with a Bhojpuri film and went on to win National Awards, has shifted base to the US, hinting at a focus on American projects.

The house has produced films in various languages and genres, including the award-winning 'The Sky Is Pink' and 'The White Tiger'.

Chopra Jonas, who recently finished shooting for 'Citadel', will also appear in upcoming films 'Heads of State' and 'The Bluff'.

PPP has moved to the US

Why Priyanka Chopra's production house shifted base to the US

What's the story Madhu Chopra, mother of global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has confirmed that her daughter's production company, Purple Pebble Pictures (PPP), has shifted its base from India to the United States. The news comes amid rampant speculation about Chopra Jonas's long-awaited return to Bollywood. Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Chopra said: "Purple Pebbles has moved to America so we are not making any films in India for now."

Future plans

'God willing, Priyanka will come to India to make movies...'

When asked about Chopra Jonas's future plans in the Indian film industry, Chopra said, "There are no plans as of now." However, she hoped her daughter would return to India for filmmaking. "But God willing, Priyanka will come to India to make movies, so we will see then," she added. While she didn't give any reason behind the move, the Barfi! actor will most likely focus on backing American projects now.

PPP's journey

From 'Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi' to National Awards

PPP started its journey with the 2016 Bhojpuri film Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, directed by Santosh Mishra. The production house then supported Rajesh Mapuskar's 2016 dramedy Ventilator, which starred Ashutosh Gowariker and won three National Awards for direction, editing, and sound mixing. In 2018, actor-casting director Paakhi Tyrewala made her directorial debut with the Nepali film Pahuna: The Little Visitors under PPP's banner.

Co-productions

'The Sky is Pink' and 'The White Tiger': Productions

Chopra Jonas has also co-produced and starred in a few films under her production house. These include Shonali Bose's 2019 Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink and Ramin Bahrani's 2020 Netflix India film The White Tiger. Her 2019 Marathi production Paani also won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation. PPP has also produced films in Punjabi, Assamese, and English languages.

New ventures

Chopra Jonas's upcoming projects and roles

Recently, Chopra Jonas wrapped up shooting for the second season of Citadel in London, a Russo brothers project. She will also star in Heads of State opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. Her upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers and also starring Karl Urban, will have her playing a former female pirate in the 19th-century Caribbean.