Fardeen Khan to Manisha Koirala: Biggest Bollywood comebacks of 2024

What's the story Bollywood, the land of dreams and heartbreaks, has seen many actors ride the career rollercoaster. However, despite the ups and downs, some stars have shown incredible resilience by making successful comebacks after being down and out. From Fardeen Khan to Karisma Kapoor, here are the actors who gave powerful performances with a renewed commitment to their craft in 2024.

Khan starred in SLB's 'Heeramandi'

Once a Bollywood heartthrob, Khan took a break from acting in 2010 to focus on his family life. After a 14-year-long hiatus, he returned with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix. Despite initial apprehensions owing to the long break and drastic changes in the industry, Khan reinvented himself personally and professionally. He then returned to the silver screen with Akshay Kumar-led Khel Khel Mein.

Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan garnered positive reviews

This year, another 1990s actor made a successful comeback: Manisha Koirala. She was also a part of Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where her portrayal of Mallikajaan garnered positive reviews from both audiences and critics. A leading lady in Bollywood until her 2012 cancer diagnosis, Koirala returned to the screen in 2015 with Chehere, marking her comeback to acting.

Kapoor's role in 'Murder Mubarak' stole the show

Iconic Bollywood star, Kapoor, who has given hits like Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani, and Zubeidaa, took a break from acting at the peak of her career to embrace motherhood. Despite a failed attempt with Dangerous Ishhq (2012), she made a successful comeback in 2020 with the series Mentalhood. In 2024, she appeared in the mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak, helmed by Homi Adajania. It was released on Netflix.

Sharmila Tagore's highly-awaited return

Meanwhile, rounding out this list is National Award-winning actor Sharmila Tagore who is set to make a grand return to the silver screen after a 14-year break. She will star in the upcoming film Outhouse, set to release on December 20. The film also features Mohan Agashe, Neeraj Kabi, Sonali Kulkarni, and Sunil Abhyankar. Agashe, who previously shared the screen with Tagore in the family drama Gulmohar, is reuniting with her in this project.