The list also includes Murder in Mahim and Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper, showcasing a mix of crime and quirky narratives.

Top Hindi OTT shows of 2024

Year ender 2024: Top-rated Hindi OTT shows as per IMDb

By Tanvi Gupta 05:53 pm Dec 05, 2024

What's the story In the year 2024, OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and Disney+ Hotstar experienced a remarkable surge in popularity. A wave of gripping shows, from crime thrillers to romance comedies, captivated global audiences, solidifying the dominance of digital entertainment. As the year draws to a close, it's the perfect time to reflect on the standout OTT shows that kept viewers enthralled worldwide.

Top shows

'Gullak' and 'Panchayat' topped the list

Leading the pack is TVF's Gullak—a show about the Mishra family—which got a 9.1/10 IMDb rating. A fourth season of the show premiered this year on SonyLIV. The show features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar. Closely trailing with a 9/10 IMDb score is Prime Video's Panchayat. Written by Chandan Kumar, the series stars Jitendra Kumar as an engineering graduate who becomes a panchayat secretary in a village due to limited city job opportunities.

Family and fantasy

'Freedom at Midnight,' 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' captivated audiences

With 8.4/10 IMDb score is Freedom at Midnight on SonyLIV—a historical drama based on the eponymous book. The show gives a glimpse of India's partition in 1947. On the other hand, ZEE5's fantasy thriller Gyaarah Gyaarah—an adaptation of the popular Korean drama Signal—received an 8.2/10 IMDb score. The latter stars Kritika Kamra, breakout star Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa, and Aakash Dixit in pivotal roles.

Unique narratives

'Pill,' 'Shekhar Home' also shined

Pill, a medical thriller on JioCinema starring Riteish Deshmukh, bagged a 7.9/10 IMDb rating. Created by Raj Kumar Gupta, it explores the dark side of the Indian pharmaceutical industry. Another JioCinema show that scored a 7.9/10 rating is the crime drama Shekhar Home. Inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes, it stars Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal, and Kirti Kulhari.

Crime dramas

'Murder in Mahim' and 'Tribhuvan Mishra' rounded off the list

Rounding off the list is Murder in Mahim (7.8/10). The show, featuring Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Shivaji Satam, follows police officer Shivajirao Jende and retired journalist Peter Fernandes as they unravel a murder case in Mumbai's gritty underbelly. Meanwhile, Netflix's Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper got a 7/10 IMDb score with its quirky story of Tribhuvan Mishra who tops the Chartered Accountant examination but gets into a side hustle as a sex worker.