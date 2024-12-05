Summarize Simplifying... In short The Karnataka government is challenging the interim bail of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in a murder case, with a hearing expected soon.

Co-accused Pavithra Gowda, also an actor, denies any conspiracy in the case, despite allegations of instigation.

Meanwhile, Thoogudeepa's special treatment in prison has sparked controversy, leading to his transfer to another facility.

Darshan Thoogudeepa was granted interim bail on medical grounds

Karnataka government challenges Darshan Thoogudeepa's interim bail in HC

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:39 pm Dec 05, 202405:39 pm

What's the story The Karnataka government has challenged the interim bail granted to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, an accused in the murder case of a 33-year-old fan named Renukaswamy. The actor was released from jail on health grounds for six weeks after complaining of severe back pain which required immediate spine surgery. The state government has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the High Court, contesting this decision.

Bail challenge

Police Commissioner B Dayanand had earlier contested Thoogudeepa's bail

The first reports of Thoogudeepa's bail being challenged came to light on November 16 when Bengaluru's Police Commissioner B Dayanand announced his plans to contest the decision. Rumors claimed that the Home Department had acknowledged and accepted this proposal by the police commissioner and was working toward having the bail canceled. The petition filed by the state government is likely to be heard as a new case either by the end of this week or early next week.

Bail plea

Co-accused Pavithra Gowda sought dismissal of 'conspiracy theory' claims

In related news, actor Pavithra Gowda, also an accused in the murder case along with Thoogudeepa, has pleaded in court to dismiss any "conspiracy theory" claims in her bail plea. Her lawyer said while she was deeply hurt by inappropriate messages from the deceased victim Renukaswamy, she wasn't involved in any conspiracy to assault and kill him. The defense called the incident a "stray occurrence" in her otherwise unblemished life and career.

Arrest details

Thoogudeepa's arrest and subsequent transfer to Ballari prison

Thoogudeepa was arrested on June 11 along with 16 co-accused, including his friend Gowda, who is now lodged in Bengaluru prison. The actor's arrest came after Renukaswamy's body was found near a stormwater drain in Sumanahalli on June 9. Police investigations found that Renukaswamy had allegedly sent obscene messages to Gowda, following which he was tortured and killed by Thoogudeepa and his associates.

Special treatment

Meanwhile, Thoogudeepa received special treatment in prison

The Thoogudeepa controversy deepened after visuals surfaced of the actor being given special treatment in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara prison. Subsequently, the state government shifted the actor to Ballari prison. Police have called Gowda a key conspirator, alleging she instigated the crime and coordinated with the accused, including Thoogudeepa. The state's SLP now challenges the High Court's decision to grant interim bail to actor Thoogudeepa.