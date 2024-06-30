In brief Simplifying... In brief In a post-poll violence case, the Calcutta High Court fined both the petitioner and defendant ₹5,000 each after the petitioner withdrew the case.

The fines will be used to construct and renovate women's toilets in the old High Court building.

The decision came after both parties reached a settlement and decided not to proceed with the plea. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

High Court imposes fine for fraudulent case

Calcutta HC fines both petitioner, defendant in post-poll violence case

By Chanshimla Varah 09:43 am Jun 30, 202409:43 am

What's the story The Calcutta High Court has imposed a fine of ₹10,000, split equally between the petitioner and defendant, for filing and subsequently withdrawing a fraudulent case of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The single judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha penalized each party for "wasting and misleading" the court. The collected fines will be used toward the renovation and construction of women's toilets in the old high court building, she said.

Case withdrawal

Case withdrawal leads to fines

The petitioner had initially filed the case in response to allegations of post-poll violence, claiming that members of the ruling Trinamool Congress had forced families out of their homes because they were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries. However, after evidence presented by the state's counsel showed that all complainants were indeed at home, the petitioner requested to withdraw the case. The court first objected, but subsequently agreed in return for a ₹5,000 fine from both parties.

Fine utilization

Fines to fund women's toilet construction and renovation

Justice Sinha directed that the fines collected from both parties should be deposited with the registrar. The funds will be allocated toward the construction and renovation of women's toilets in the old High Court building. After spending these funds, a utilization certificate must be submitted by the court, as per Sinha's instructions. This decision came after an amicable settlement had been reached between the petitioner and private respondents, leading to their decision not to proceed further with the plea.