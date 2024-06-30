Calcutta HC fines both petitioner, defendant in post-poll violence case
The Calcutta High Court has imposed a fine of ₹10,000, split equally between the petitioner and defendant, for filing and subsequently withdrawing a fraudulent case of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The single judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha penalized each party for "wasting and misleading" the court. The collected fines will be used toward the renovation and construction of women's toilets in the old high court building, she said.
Case withdrawal leads to fines
The petitioner had initially filed the case in response to allegations of post-poll violence, claiming that members of the ruling Trinamool Congress had forced families out of their homes because they were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries. However, after evidence presented by the state's counsel showed that all complainants were indeed at home, the petitioner requested to withdraw the case. The court first objected, but subsequently agreed in return for a ₹5,000 fine from both parties.
Fines to fund women's toilet construction and renovation
Justice Sinha directed that the fines collected from both parties should be deposited with the registrar. The funds will be allocated toward the construction and renovation of women's toilets in the old High Court building. After spending these funds, a utilization certificate must be submitted by the court, as per Sinha's instructions. This decision came after an amicable settlement had been reached between the petitioner and private respondents, leading to their decision not to proceed further with the plea.